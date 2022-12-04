Ghantasala was blessed with a sublime, mellifluous voice, says Venkaiah Naidu

December 04, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The youth of this country, particularly in south India should study the life of veteran singer Ghantasala Venkateshwara Rao, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

He was speaking at the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of the renowned singer organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in association with Kala Pradarshini at The Music Academy on Sunday.

“He was a singer blessed with a sublime, mellifluous voice who sang hundreds of songs across languages. In our growing years, he became a part of our consciousness and his magnetic appeal has transcended generations of families,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Speaking about Ghantasala’s songs and how they had a universal quality, the former Vice-President said he has always been an avid listener and his spiritual music in particular was a big part of his life.

The Kala Pradarshini Ghantasala Puraskar was given to leading artists at the event.

Veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Sudharani Raghupathy, renowned violinist Avasarala Kanyakumari, singer L.R. Eswari, art director Thotta Tharani, music composer Thayanban, Bharatanatyam dancer and critic Nandini Ramani and percussionist ‘Drums’ Sivamani were recognised with the honour.

To mark the occasion, the Bhagavad Gita through Natya Series, a worldwide artistic tribute curated by Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala, Managing Trustee, Kala Pradarshini, with the participation of nearly 175 artistes was released and made available on Kala Pradarshini’s social media handles.

Sandhya Purecha, chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, said that Ghantasala was a multifaceted personality excelling in every form of music. “His voice modulation and expressions were unique and he could render all the ‘bhavas’ effortlessly, and could do justice to all forms of music. His melodies remain immortal.”

She spoke about him being an unsung hero of the freedom struggle, and his participation in the Quit India movement. “On the birth centenary of such a legend, we cannot help but feel inspired by an artist like him,” she added.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of Northeast Region in a video message, spoke about Ghantasala’s contribution to music. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information. Technology and Digital Services, spoke.

