Ghana national gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking

He was found possessing 160 kg of cocaine in February 2015

He was found possessing 160 kg of cocaine in February 2015

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under the NDPS Act sentenced a 43-year-old citizen from Ghana to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking. The Additional Special judge-I J. Juliet Pushpa also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

According to the prosecution, on February 12, 2015 at 3.00 p.m., the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel received information that Ghanaian national, Kuami Ebeniser, would be trafficking cocaine between Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. He was staying at a hotel in Teynampet.

The officers of the NCB raided the hotel. They found Kuami had 160 g of cocaine in his room. He handed over the contraband to the personnel and was arrested.