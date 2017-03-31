Getting ready for the ‘Dream Run’

Members of Dream Runners are gearing up for the sixth edition of ‘Dream Runners Half Marathon’ scheduled to be held on July 23.

As a part of it, Dream Runners are providing three months of free structured training to help new runners complete a 10k/21k at ‘GAVS DRHM 2017’. The free training starts on April 1 across Chennai and registration can be done at http://dreamrunners.in/training

How we started

A couple of exercise enthusiasts in 2008 decided to hit the tar and thus was born Dream Runners.

The group has steadily grown into a fitness movement. We have a core group and eight chapters across the city. Bessie Dreamers, Boat Club Dreamers, Anna Nagar Dreamers, Run T. Nagar Run, OMR Dreamers, Medavakkam Dreamers, Marina Dreamers, Velachery Dreamers and the ninth one MRC Dreamers was added this year.

The core group works as a trust called the Dream Runners Foundation and the nine trustees are the think-tank behind the system. Each chapter has a chapter head. The workouts are designed with the assigned coach.

Each chapter works out at its respective neighbourhood and the chapter head manages the group’s activities.

The proceeds of DRHM go to support social causes. The beneficiaries in the last few years are Cadaver Transplant (organ donation) SNEHA (suicide prevention) and many destitute homes. For the past two years, DRHM is associated with Freedom Trust, a NGO that helps in providing artificial limbs to the disabled.