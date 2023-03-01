Get ready for a scorching summer this year in coastal areas of the State

March 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

This summer may turn out to be a blazing hot season for the coastal region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a probability of temperature levels this summer being above normal in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

However, interior areas are likely to clock close to normal temperature, according to IMD’s seasonal outlook for March to May.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there was a 30-40% chance that the coastal region might experience above normal maximum temperature. The State is likely to register normal night temperature this summer. Rainfall can touch the average figure over the State except for a few pockets that may get above normal rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, most parts of the State may record a below normal temperature, he said. The seasonal outlook for the country could be scaled down to specific districts.

Isolated rain

For the next few days, the IMD has predicted dry weather throughout the State with a small break on Saturday. Light to moderate rain is on the cards in isolated places over south Tamil Nadu on Saturday because of variation in wind speed.

On Wednesday, Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius followed by Madurai Airport with 35.2 degrees Celsius. The observatories in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai registered slightly above normal temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

This year, Chennai had a coolest winter in five years as the mean minimum temperature was 22.1 degrees Celsius during the season. Last year, the average winter temperature was 23 degrees Celsius, Mr. Balachandran added.

The lowest temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city for the season. Clear skies and easterlies helped in maintaining winter chill, he said.

The department has forecast maximum temperature to be around 33-34 degrees Celsius in Chennai till Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT