Get inoculated in a week, Corpn. tells key workers

CHENNAI

13 February 2021 02:38 IST

‘33,000 workers have been inoculated so far in city’

The Greater Chennai Corporation has registered the vaccination of 33,000 frontline workers against COVID-19 in the 15 zones of the city. The remaining frontline staff have just one week left to get inoculated in the current phase, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the immunisation drive had been successful without any reports of side-effects in persons who had received the dose. “The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first. The Chennai Corporation will launch the administration of the second dose on Saturday,” he said.

Over 50,000 frontline workers are yet to receive the shots. “All frontline workers are requested to get the first dose in a week. Frontline staff who fail to do so will get an opportunity for vaccination only after the completion of all [other] categories,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“As many as 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines are ready with the Corporation. Over 60 private hospitals have been permitted to administer the vaccines. Many private hospitals have completed vaccinations for 60% frontline workers. Some have completed 70%,” said Mr. Prakash. “The Corporation has administered 3,000 to 4,000 doses a day. We will increase this to 10,000 a day. The second slab of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to senior citizens, aged over 60, and those with co-morbidities,” he said.

Amma Mini Clinics have been established at 122 locations in the city, he said. All 200 sanctioned mini clinics will be launched by the end of this month. The footfall in the clinics has crossed 60,000 a day, he added.