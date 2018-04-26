‘Get CBI to probe gutkha seizure’

Arappor Iyakkam, a voluntary organisation that campaigns for transparency and accountability in governance, has called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the seizure of gutkha on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kanniyakumari Tirukkural Express.

In a statement, the organisation said that despite the seizure of the banned gutkha/pan masala on the Tirukkural Express on two occasions, there had been no significant progress in the investigation.

Wondering why no criminal or departmental action had been taken, Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesh urged the Southern Railway to hand over the case to the CBI.