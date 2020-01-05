German Shepherd from Delhi steals the show

The 132nd and 133rd All Breeds Championship Dog shows and the 28th and 29th FCI International Championship Dog shows that attracted hundreds of visitors from across the city over the past three days came to an end on Sunday.

A German Shepherd owned by Ritesh Mittal from Delhi was adjudged the ‘Supreme Best Dog of the Show.’

C.V. Sudarsan, president, Madras Canine Club, which organised the event, said that the ‘Supreme Best Dog of the Show’ title was awarded for the first time to choose the best dog from among the four championships that happened over three days.

A Siberian Husky owned by Vijay Prabhakaran, son of actor and politician Vijayakant, won the ‘Best Dog of the Show’ title in two of the four championships. Thus, three dogs — the German Shepherd, Siberian Husky and a Doberman owned by Vasudeva Reddy — competed in the final round.

Mr. Sudarsan, who is also the secretary of Kennel Club of India, said that the event had the most participation — 505 dogs — this season.

“We had top quality dogs and an excellent panel of judges,” he said.