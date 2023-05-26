German national robbed of his laptop near Valasaravakkam in Chennai

May 26, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Chennai

A German national was robbed by two men near Valasaravakkam late on Wednesday night. The police said the victim, Friedrich Vincent, 23, of Germany had come to India on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In the evening, he checked into a hotel at Sridevi Kuppam near Valasaravakkam. As he was returning to the room after dinner, two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid him. They brandished a knife, snatched his bag containing his laptop and fled the spot.

Mr. Friedrich lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam police station.

