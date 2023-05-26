ADVERTISEMENT

German national robbed of his laptop near Valasaravakkam in Chennai

May 26, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman

A German national was robbed by two men near Valasaravakkam late on Wednesday night. The police said the victim, Friedrich Vincent, 23, of Germany had come to India on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In the evening, he checked into a hotel at Sridevi Kuppam near Valasaravakkam. As he was returning to the room after dinner, two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid him. They brandished a knife, snatched his bag containing his laptop and fled the spot.

Mr. Friedrich lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US