HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

German national robbed of his laptop near Valasaravakkam in Chennai

May 26, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman

A German national was robbed by two men near Valasaravakkam late on Wednesday night. The police said the victim, Friedrich Vincent, 23, of Germany had come to India on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In the evening, he checked into a hotel at Sridevi Kuppam near Valasaravakkam. As he was returning to the room after dinner, two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid him. They brandished a knife, snatched his bag containing his laptop and fled the spot.

Mr. Friedrich lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam police station.

Related Topics

theft & burglary / crime, law and justice / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.