German national fakes robbery, jailed for a day in Puzhal

He had come to the country from Sri Lanka as part of a tour

June 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A German national was convicted and sentenced to a one-day imprisonment for lodging a false complaint claiming his valuables had been robbed. He served his sentence and paid a fine of ₹1,000.

The police said Friedrich Vincent, 23, of Germany, who arrived in the city from Sri Lanka as part of his tour, lodged a complaint with the Valasaravakkam police on May 24 claiming that when he was walking on the road in Sridevi Kuppam, a few unidentified men on a bike snatched his laptop bag and other valuables. He said they had also brandished weapons.

Following his complaint, the police started an investigation. On analysing CCTV camera footage from the scene, they found that his claim was false. When the police confronted him with the evidence, he admitted to having lodged a false complaint. The police registered a case against him, and he was produced before a magistrate court.

“The court sentenced him to undergo one-day imprisonment. We lodged him at Central Prison, Puzhal. He also paid a fine of ₹1,000,” a senior police officer said, and added that after being released, he left for his country.

