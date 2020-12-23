German MPs accuse KfW of funding ECR SWD project in violation of norms

CHENNAI

23 December 2020 01:46 IST

Federal German Ministry urged to stop funding for the project at once

Five Members of Bundestag, the German Parliament, have written to German Development Bank, KfW, on Monday expressing their concern over financing the construction of an integrated stormwater drain network along the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, allegedly without assessing environmental impact.

This comes after a representation from residents of various welfare associations along the ECR who are against the project being executed by Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to a press release, German MPs Michel Brandt, Heike Hansel, Caren Lay, Eva-Maria Schreiber and Zaklin Nastic, had also raised the issue with German Federal Ministry about the project.

In his letter, Mr. Brandt wanted the German Federal Ministry “to advocate for an immediate halt of construction or financing” of the ‘sustainable rainwater management project’ in Chennai.

Noting that the project reportedly did not have necessary approval or social, environmental impact assessment, he said several civil society players in Chennai complained of KfW financing a project that was ecologically unnecessary and could endanger the breeding grounds of Olive Ridley turtle.

KfW was accused of violating its own guidelines in its assessment of various aspects and of not providing opportunities for local people’s participation. Funding was approved despite the National Green Tribunal prohibiting construction without approval, he said in the letter.

R. Balakrishnan, Treasurer, VGP Golden Seaview Residents’ Welfare Association, ECR, said: “We had written to KfW and also several German MPs about the issue and to support halting of the project that would be more of a hindrance to groundwater recharge.”

Residents said work to build the SWD network continued along the ECR. Moreover, the joint committee with representatives from various government agencies, which was appointed by NGT to evaluate the project, is yet to be formed, they added.