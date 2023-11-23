German-made prosthesis procured for teenager through CM’s health insurance scheme

November 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 13-year-old girl, who suffered from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and underwent forefoot amputation in both legs, received a German-made prosthesis costing ₹2.86 lakh through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

On Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handed over the prosthesis to the girl, who was treated by doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). She was a resident of Mayiladuthurai.

According to doctors, she suffered from SLE and had vascular complications resulting in thrombosis and gangrene formation in the lower limb vessels. She was treated in another hospital where doctors said that she had to undergo ankle-level amputation. This was when the girl put out a video explaining her condition that was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Following this, she was admitted to RGGGH in January and was under the care of doctors from various specialities. Doctors, on confirming SLE, initially amputated the toes. With forefoot amputation, doctors removed the dead tissues and preserved the viable portions. Pain reduction treatments were provided as well as treatment to improve vascularity was done, according to RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan.

As she recovered slowly over the months, a prosthesis from Germany was readied for her. “The measurements were sent over, and we received a model first. After making the necessary checks, the final prosthesis arrived for her. This looks exactly like a human foot and is good cosmetically too. She underwent rehabilitation and walking training as well,” he added.

