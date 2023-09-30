ADVERTISEMENT

Geriatrician V.S. Natarajan presented special award for lifetime service

September 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organisation South East Asia Region, presenting the  Indian Academy of Geriatrics’ Special Award for Lifelong Service to Empower Lives of Elderly to geriatrician V.S. Natarajan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At the 20th national conference of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics, a special award for “Lifelong Service to Empower Lives of Elderly” was presented to senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan. According to a press release, the conference was held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, recently. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organisation South East Asia Region, presented the award to him. At the conference, Dr. Natarajan announced an annual award in his name for geriatricians who excel in community geriatric medicine. The award will consist of a medal, certificate and a cash prize of ₹10,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / geriatric

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US