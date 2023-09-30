Geriatrician V.S. Natarajan presented special award for lifetime service

September 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

At the 20th national conference of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics, a special award for “Lifelong Service to Empower Lives of Elderly” was presented to senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan. According to a press release, the conference was held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, recently. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organisation South East Asia Region, presented the award to him. At the conference, Dr. Natarajan announced an annual award in his name for geriatricians who excel in community geriatric medicine. The award will consist of a medal, certificate and a cash prize of ₹10,000.