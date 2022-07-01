Geriatrician from Jodhpur honoured

The Geriatric Seva Rathna Award was instituted by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation

Geriatric Seva Rathna Award, which was instituted by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, was presented to Arvind Mathur of Jodhpur on Friday.

According to a press release, the award was instituted to felicitate geriatricians who excel in their services. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Natarajan, senior geriatrician, made an appeal to Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, to include a paper on geriatrics in the MBBS curriculum.

The population of elders was high in rural areas, and they approached the nearest primary health centres for their medical needs. Most doctors at primary health centres, who were MBBS degree holders, should be knowledgeable in geriatrics to some extent, he said.

Dr. Seshayyan said as longevity increases, problems of elders were also increasing and assured Dr. Natarajan that she would do her best to include a paper on geriatrics in the MBBS curriculum, the release said.