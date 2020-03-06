Geriatric ward opened at Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre

An exclusive geriatric emergency ward was inaugurated at the Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC) located in Chromepet on Friday.

Sally McCarthy, president, Australian College of Emergency Medicine, and James Ducharme, president, Canada Association of Emergency Physicians and International Federation for Emergency Medicine, inaugurated the ward.

Dr. McCarthy appreciated RIMC for setting up such a facility for senior citizens.

Sai Surendar, Senior Consultant and Clinical Head, Department of Emergency Medicine of RIMC, said senior citizens normally need specialised medical attention and so this exclusive suite would be open round-the-clock to take care of their health needs. The emergency suite provided with two beds, has been customised to the needs of elderly patients, with wheelchairs, buzzers, and soft lighting. Also separate doctors and nurses have been allotted for the ward to help monitor patients regularly.

The emergency helpline is 044-66667788.