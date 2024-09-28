ADVERTISEMENT

Geri Care hosts first Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference in Chennai

Published - September 28, 2024 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Ageing is a natural part of life, but understanding how to address its challenges is crucial,” Dr. K. Narayanasamy, V-C of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, said

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference, organised by Geri Care Hospital, at Velachery in Chennai on Saturday, September 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The first Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference, organised by Geri Care Hospital, began in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (September 28, 2024) as part of the Geri Care Geriatrics Conclave 2024, themed ‘Geriatrics Beyond the Boundaries’. This two-day event will conclude on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

“There is a critical need for proper care for the elderly in our society. Many hospitals lack trained geriatricians, making conclaves like this essential for raising awareness. Institutions must introduce geriatric nursing courses and community outreach, especially in rural areas,” said Dr. V.S. Natarajan, patron, Geri Care, during the inauguration of the conclave.

The event’s chief guest, Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, emphasised: “Ageing is a natural part of life, but understanding how to address its challenges is crucial,” he said, further adding how the conclave also focuses on key topics such as elder abuse, isolation, mental health in ageing, and the role of care givers.

Dr. N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh and Dr. V. Srinivas, founders and directors of Geri Care, talked about the growth of geriatric medicine in India in recent years. “Our conclave today is aiming to address the importance of specialised care for the elderly, with the focus on cancer. We are expecting a Geriatric Oncology course soon, which will entail specialised care for elderly cancer patients through a collaborative approach between geriatricians and oncologists,” said Dr. Srinivas.

Dr. Ramesh also mentioned that their proposal to introduce a Geriatric Oncology fellowship course was acknowledged by Dr. Narayanasamy.

