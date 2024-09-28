GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Geri Care hosts first Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference in Chennai

“Ageing is a natural part of life, but understanding how to address its challenges is crucial,” Dr. K. Narayanasamy, V-C of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, said

Published - September 28, 2024 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference, organised by Geri Care Hospital, at Velachery in Chennai on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference, organised by Geri Care Hospital, at Velachery in Chennai on Saturday, September 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The first Asian Geriatric Oncology Society Conference, organised by Geri Care Hospital, began in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (September 28, 2024) as part of the Geri Care Geriatrics Conclave 2024, themed ‘Geriatrics Beyond the Boundaries’. This two-day event will conclude on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

“There is a critical need for proper care for the elderly in our society. Many hospitals lack trained geriatricians, making conclaves like this essential for raising awareness. Institutions must introduce geriatric nursing courses and community outreach, especially in rural areas,” said Dr. V.S. Natarajan, patron, Geri Care, during the inauguration of the conclave.

The event’s chief guest, Dr. K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, emphasised: “Ageing is a natural part of life, but understanding how to address its challenges is crucial,” he said, further adding how the conclave also focuses on key topics such as elder abuse, isolation, mental health in ageing, and the role of care givers.

Dr. N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh and Dr. V. Srinivas, founders and directors of Geri Care, talked about the growth of geriatric medicine in India in recent years. “Our conclave today is aiming to address the importance of specialised care for the elderly, with the focus on cancer. We are expecting a Geriatric Oncology course soon, which will entail specialised care for elderly cancer patients through a collaborative approach between geriatricians and oncologists,” said Dr. Srinivas.

Dr. Ramesh also mentioned that their proposal to introduce a Geriatric Oncology fellowship course was acknowledged by Dr. Narayanasamy.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Related Topics

geriatrics / cancer / health / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.