Geotagging of waterbodies accelebrated in Tiruvallur district

The Water Resources Department has started geotagging 754 waterbodies in Tiruvallur district

Pandeswaram Lake near Avadi is one of the 75 waterbodies taken up for rejuvenation under the Amrit Sarovar and Jal Shakti Abhiyan missions. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department has accelerated the process of geotagging 574 waterbodies in Tiruvallur district to manage and conserve resources.

Officials said the process of creating a comprehensive inventory of the available resources, including adding latitude and longitude, boundary and inlet and outlet of the waterbody and other details, through geotagging is being carried out.

The department has joined hands with various line departments, including the Rural Development and Agriculture, to geotag waterbodies and various recharge structures and cover afforestation efforts. The initiative is part of the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan-catch the rain” campaign to conserve water resources.

Jal Shakti Kendra

Geotagging would help digitise the hydrological data or records of the waterbodies, monitor them and take action on encroachments. “We have established a Jal Shakti Kendra in Tiruvallur that will provide details related to waterbodies and water conservation techniques,” said an official.

Information on various waterbodies would be updated on the website jsactr.mowr.gov.in. “We have completed nearly 90% of the work to geotag waterbodies. It will help in future audit of the resources and help devise restoration plans. We update details on the portal on every restoration and rainwater harvesting effort,” the official added.

A Central team from the National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, is expected to visit the district in August to review the ongoing geotagging and restoration projects.

A “picture with waterbody” competition has been announced where participants may share their picture with a geotagged waterbody as backdrop and share about its current status on MyGov portal.

Nearly 75 waterbodies in Tiruvallur district are being spruced up under Amrit Sarovar and Jal Shakti Abhiyan missions since last month. The WRD has jointly taken up the projects with the district administration and Environmentalist Foundation of India, the officials said.

Work is apace in various ponds and lakes of sizes varying from 30 acres to 200 acres. About 50% of the work has been completed in Pandeswaram Lake near Avadi which is spread over 200 acres. Besides removing invasive weeds, work is in progress to enhance water retention capacity and regulatory framework of inlets and outlets in the waterbodies. The project is likely to be over by October.