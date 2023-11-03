ADVERTISEMENT

Georgian sailor injured at Chennai port 

November 03, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old Georgian was injured when he accidentally hit a sharp object on a ship that was anchored at Chennai port.

The police said M. Cochai, a Georgian national working as a motorman in the Mt. Uzava ship from the Marshall Islands, was preparing to leave the port on Tuesday. Around 2 p.m., the crew found Mr. Cochai in a pool of blood and unconscious in a room.

Under the directions of the ship’s captain, the sailor was taken to a private hospital in an ambulance. The Harbour police registered a case and investigated. Police sources said that while he was clearing the room, he accidentally hit a sharp object on the left side of his chest. His condition is stable after treatment, the police said.

