George blames his junior for gutkha scam

Former Commissioner of Police S. George, arraigned in the gutkha case, conceded on Friday that a scam did take place, though he sought to blame his subordinate.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Nolambur, Mr. George, a retired DGP-rank officer, claimed that the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Branch) S. Jayakumar had not passed on information about the scam. If he had done so, it could have been averted, he said.

“I am not saying that there is no gutkha scam. There is a scam...something has happened, nobody is saying that it has not happened,” he said, not ruling out the possibility of someone having collected money in his name.

Mr. George contended that on the dates on which the gutkha manufacturers were alleged to have paid him bribes to allow the sale of the contraband, he was not the Chennai police commissioner.

Denies graft charge

He also rubbished the charge that he, as the police commissioner of Chennai, had received money during Christmas. “Why should an ex-commissioner be paid? Somebody would have used the name of the commissioner and taken the money,” he said. I am not aware of the Book of Accounts (seized from a gutkha manufacturer)... let it be verified and investigated,” he said.

He claimed that Mr. Jayakumar did not inform him about the scam. “The DCP as an officer working under me should have informed the Additional Commissioner of Police (about the scam), but he didn’t... After knowing that this happened, I wrote to the government to investigate the matter,” the former commissioner said.

Mr. Jayakumar had failed in his duties by not reporting the matter to senior officers, Mr. George said.

“We had reposed total faith in him... If it was reported at that point of time, this kind of a scandal would not have happened,” he said.

He said that following the incident, he had given a below average grading to the DCP in his annual appraisal report.

He also claimed that documents pertaining to the gutkha scam, based on a letter written by the Income Tax Department to the government, were timed and leaked in the public domain to subvert the appointment process of the DGP. The whole issue “was brought (out) at the time when either me or T.K. Rajendran (the incumbent DGP) were about to become the DGP... the whole thing was put out in the papers to prevent me and Rajendran from becoming DGP.”

He wanted to know who leaked confidential documents of the Income Tax Department. “Where have the official documents given to the previous DGP (Ashok Kumar) gone? Where is the copy? Why was a report not submitted to the Vigilance Commissioner or Chief Secretary?” he asked.

ED seeks papers

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate has written to the CBI and State authorities seeking to know the names of officers whose designations figured in the Book of Accounts maintained by Jayam Industries, the company that manufactured the MDM brand of gutkha.

Files sought

“We have written to the CBI seeking copies of all documents relating to the gutkha scam. The Income Tax Department has already shared some records with us. Since the list of payouts in the Book of Accounts refers to designations of officers, we have formally requested the police headquarters to provide us with the names of officers who served in Chennai during that period,” a senior investigator told The Hindu on Friday.

On June 9, 2018, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against unnamed Central/State government officials and others in the gutkha scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act with investigations focused on the corruption angle and money trail.

