Genuine card-holders are denied rations, and GST Road encroached

October 15, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

In a recent development, several ration card-holders who have nominated or authorised their family members to get their entitlement are denied the supplies.

Officials of the Civil Supplies Department are insisting that the card-holders themselves be present to get the supplies. When asked about the change in the procedure, the officials cite the new order issued by the department. The association members took the issue to the Assistant Commissioner of Civil Supplies in charge of the T. Nagar Division. He responded that the officials were told to “review” the flow of entitlement to the cardholders who have authorised their nominees to get the supplies due to ill-health and age-related problems. The review is to ensure that the entitlement reaches the deserved.

One could not understand the need for the review as the very idea of card-holders authorising their nominees to obtain the articles was based on an order of the department. When there is no complaint whatsoever from any quarter, the department’s sudden decision causes concern. The ill-advised review at best can be described as a ploy to deny the essential items to the card-holders who are ill and aged.

V. Jayaraman, T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Department responds:

A senior official of the department says there is no new rule for the issue of supplies to the card-holders. It is a normal practice for an official to verify the genuineness of the card-holder in case of any doubt.

--------------------------

Several shops have encroached the footpath of the busy GST Road at Chromepet, causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians. The GST Road is the corridor for thousands of motorists bound for the destination in central and southern districts. Several shops have come up on GST Road at Chromepet, and these shops have occupied the wide footpath meant for pedestrians by putting up their name boards and parking two-wheelers. The pedestrians want the Highways Department to remove these encroachments to help the pedestrians have easy access to the footpath and not risk their lives by walking on the congested road.

David Manohar,Chromepet.

