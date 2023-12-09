Generative AI will also create new job roles, says AICTE Chairman

December 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Chennai

Generative Artificial Intelligence will take away many jobs but it will also create new job roles. So there is a need for continuous learning, upskilling, and reskilling, said T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Saturday.

Speaking at the 23rd graduation ceremony of Easwari Engineering College he said, “Upskilling is a key part of the journey for young graduates in their careers.”

The New Education Policy 2020 has laid a lot of emphasis on practical, hands-on skilling than classroom-based learning, he added. “The AICTE internship portal has 2 crore registered students with over 75,000 companies offering internships. Following its success, the AICTE has also created a placement portal, and more than 2,000 companies have already offered jobs, and in 2024, the placements will be taking place in colleges located in rural and tribal areas,” Mr. Sitharam said.

Meanwhile, he said that people now need to design in India just like the Make in India project.

As many as 1,363 graduates of the 2021 batch and 935 graduates of the 2022 batch received their degree certificates, including PhD. Among these graduates, 71 students are college rank holders.

Ashok Leyland’s senior vice-president Krishnan Sadagopan, founder and chairman, SRM Group of Institutions and Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram also spoke.

