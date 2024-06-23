ADVERTISEMENT

General transfer counselling for government teachers to be held in July

Published - June 23, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department will conduct the general transfer counselling for teachers in July.

The counselling was scheduled to take place during May. The general transfer is for the academic year 2024-2025 for teachers working in the primary and higher education departments. The final list of transfers is scheduled to be posted on July 4 and 5.

The transfer of music, art, and special education teachers will be posted on July 8 and 9, while transfer of government and municipal teachers will be from July 10 until July 27. The change of headmasters will be from July 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US