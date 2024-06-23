GIFT a SubscriptionGift
General transfer counselling for government teachers to be held in July

Published - June 23, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department will conduct the general transfer counselling for teachers in July.

The counselling was scheduled to take place during May. The general transfer is for the academic year 2024-2025 for teachers working in the primary and higher education departments. The final list of transfers is scheduled to be posted on July 4 and 5.

The transfer of music, art, and special education teachers will be posted on July 8 and 9, while transfer of government and municipal teachers will be from July 10 until July 27. The change of headmasters will be from July 22.

