Gender is no barrier for these female cadets of Officers Training Academy

March 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Clad in their uniform, it is near impossible to distinguish female cadets from their male counterparts at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in the city as they marched on to the drill square last week.

Interacting with a few of the Academy’s women cadets, it becomes obvious that gender is not and will not be a barrier in their military aspirations. As Junior Under Officer Sakshi Dubey says, “Sacrificing my life for my country will be the biggest honour.” Even menstruation doesn’t deter these women who treat it just like any other day as they attend tactical training, lectures and games. Ironically, the cadets say their biggest challenge was adapting to Chennai’s weather.

The OTA makes a leader who is confident with courses that don’t rely solely on physical strength but psychological growth too. Nearly 3,000 women have passed out since 1992 and a little over a 100 will graduate next month, according to sources.

As a law graduate, Junior Under Officer Vidhatri Bharti admits she was not very physically fit when she joined but now, she says she is both mentally and physically strong and has adapted well to the military regime. “If you think you can, you will definitely be able to do it. As a cadet, there is a new level of discipline instilled in you in addition to a military body clock,” she says as commands of the morning drill are called out.

Major Vani Ahlawat speaks to journalists as a lecture and demonstration class is underway. She smiles as she reminisces her time at the OTA as a cadet 12 years ago and remarks that she feels the same excitement as an instructor when she enters the classroom today. “It has been an enriching experience of physical and mental growth, and I am proud to impart my knowledge to the future of the army,” she says.

Probably, the most mentally challenging part of being in the army is preparing to kill the enemy in close-quarters battles . Cadets train against mannequins but when asked about the mental preparation for attacking a human, Junior Under Officer Priyanka Rana, calmly replies that the courses have been designed in a way that prepares cadets psychologically and physically. “We have to expect a retaliatory attack, and they are the enemy,” she says, as she holds her rifle with an attached bayonet, her face painted in camouflage.

Rekha Singh’s journey to the OTA has not been easy. After losing her husband Naik Deepak Singh in Galwan in 2020, she was inspired to join the Indian army. As a Veer Nari, Rekha had an age relaxation and she could enroll despite being above 27. Speaking to The Hindu, she says that she wanted to follow the same path as her husband and give her life for India. “I never imagined that I would have this level of physical fitness to be able to jog 25 km with a weight on my back, but today, I can do this effortlessly. There is nothing we (women) cannot do in the army,” she says.