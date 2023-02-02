Gender disparity, unclear nomination impact area sabha representations

February 02, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Unlike the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Council where 50 of the wards are reserved for women, men dominate the list of area sabha representatives. Gender details have been disclosed for 145 wards and of the 1,450 representatives, only 97 are women and one member has not disclosed gender.

T.M.N. Deepak, professor, Department of Social Work, Loyolla College, and a disabled rights activist, condemned the exclusion and called it a legal injury to these groups. “There should be allocation for intersectionality, that is disabled women,” he said.

But this calls into question the procedure for the appointment of area sabha representatives. Residents can fill a nomination form which would be verified by the councillor and then higher authorities. Members of the Valmiki Nagar Association jointly penned a letter to their councillor and higher authorities, nominating an individual to be the area sabha representative and their argument was based on the fact that their association comprised 75% of the area’s voters. “We have good relationship with our councillor and she agreed to our nomination after consultation with her superiors (in the party),” said Jaishankar, member of the association.

Vanitha, representative of the sabha one of ward one, said she was approached by residents due to her involvement in election and social work. “I have suggested to the councillor to nominate at least three women in the ward so we can hear their grievances,” she said. But she is one of the two women representatives in her ward.

However, a councillor in zone eight said she received no nominations from residents as they were unaware and she selected representatives herself and men were more enthusiastic to participate. “All of the representatives in my ward are party members and the same applies to most representatives in my zone,” said the councillor.

“A transparent process of nominations must be adopted and guidelines amended to ensure adequate representation to different intersectional groups,” said Joel Shelton, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.

ADVERTISEMENT