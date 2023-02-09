ADVERTISEMENT

Gender clubs help students seek answers on gender in different spaces

February 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over the past four months, the Greater Chennai Corporation schoolchildren of Classes 6 to 8 have been involved in conversations on gender identity, inclusivity and equality. 

“A student asked in a meeting why what they were taught in school did not tally with what happens in their home,” said Revathy K., head mistress, Chennai High School in Teynampet. This, for her, was proof of the gender club’s influence on students; that they were able to recognise differences and problematic events in the lives outside of school. The Club encourages students to treat one another equally but they might receive different instructions from parents, she said.

“It is important for students to understand that they have to coexist with everybody at all stages in life like higher education and office,” Ms. Revathy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The weekly Gender Club meetings after school hours are attended by boys and girls under teacher’s supervision and include discussions, debates and short skits that allow students to understand topics and enact events they had witnessed. 

“We have talked to students about overcoming gendered notions in daily life. Anybody can be a truck driver, cleaner or pierce their ear,” said Shanthi Mary, a teacher in Chennai High School in Kodungaiyur who coordinates gender club activities. She said the goal was for the 30 members to take these conversations to their parents, extended families and friends and encourage them to examine situations from a different perspective. 

Teachers participated in training sessions conducted by the corporation and received a training book and modules to follow. Ms. Mary said that some of the topics covered so far were understanding gender in a social context, how men and women evolve and participate in society and maintaining healthy relationships with others from speech to behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US