Gender clubs help students seek answers on gender in different spaces

February 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over the past four months, the Greater Chennai Corporation schoolchildren of Classes 6 to 8 have been involved in conversations on gender identity, inclusivity and equality.

“A student asked in a meeting why what they were taught in school did not tally with what happens in their home,” said Revathy K., head mistress, Chennai High School in Teynampet. This, for her, was proof of the gender club’s influence on students; that they were able to recognise differences and problematic events in the lives outside of school. The Club encourages students to treat one another equally but they might receive different instructions from parents, she said.

“It is important for students to understand that they have to coexist with everybody at all stages in life like higher education and office,” Ms. Revathy said.

The weekly Gender Club meetings after school hours are attended by boys and girls under teacher’s supervision and include discussions, debates and short skits that allow students to understand topics and enact events they had witnessed.

“We have talked to students about overcoming gendered notions in daily life. Anybody can be a truck driver, cleaner or pierce their ear,” said Shanthi Mary, a teacher in Chennai High School in Kodungaiyur who coordinates gender club activities. She said the goal was for the 30 members to take these conversations to their parents, extended families and friends and encourage them to examine situations from a different perspective.

Teachers participated in training sessions conducted by the corporation and received a training book and modules to follow. Ms. Mary said that some of the topics covered so far were understanding gender in a social context, how men and women evolve and participate in society and maintaining healthy relationships with others from speech to behaviour.