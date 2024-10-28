Gen Z’s quest for third places, experiential consumption, and everything in between 

“Collecting experiences has truly become a lifestyle,” shares Roshini Karthikeyan, 24 from Chennai. “One day, I am caught up in the energy of a live concert; the next, I am slowing down with crochet or tufting. Seeking new experiences is a big part of who I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Maitreyi C, an 18-year-old student, this drive to explore is how Gen Z finds their own ‘third places’ in the real-time rush. “Experiential consumption is our way to seek third places in a highly capitalist society,” she says. “Traditionally, third places were spaces outside home and work where people could relax and bond. But now, many of these spaces either don’t exist or aren’t accessible to everyone today. Malls? Not conducive to real connection. Parks? Often crowded. Streets are dominated by vehicles, leaving little room for people to simply exist without a destination in mind.”

Maitreyi further adds that the lack of free, meaningful public spaces pushes them to spend money on new experiences, naturally seeking connection as social beings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pursuing new experiences goes beyond fun and connection, it also means defining their individuality. A 21-year-old medical student from Chennai, Anesh J Narayanan, backs this up: “In my opinion, our perspectives shape who we are as a person. And our experiences shape our perspective. The more we see the world, the more our perspective grows, making us understand ourselves and others on a whole new level.”

A few in the city also share about the desire for low material, leaning into the role of certified memory hoarders. “We are investing in what makes us feel alive and connected in a way that material good often fails to,” says Megna Maaran, 24, a MSc in Business with Marketing grad. She is on the hunt for activities that are immersive, adventurous, historical, and full of meaning.

Aiden Sam Mathew, 22, a FinTech student, has similar sentiments. “I consciously try to cut back on material purchases,” he says. “Once, I went to Bengaluru from Chennai just for a day to watch Kerala Blasters vs. Bengaluru FC play, purely for the rush of that live moment in the stadium. That’s why I value experiences way more than buying things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anesh chimes in, especially when it comes to Chennai’s indie concert scene. “I’d have to give the edge to concerts. The vibe, the contagious energy, the people you meet, and the hype of seeing your favourite artist sing their heart out- it’s unbeatable.”

Maitreyi says this generation’s drive to seek new experiences is deeply shaped by the generations before them, so there’s familiarity but in distinct ways, “Our parents and grandparents had vastly different lives, often marked by necessity. Knitting or crocheting - weren’t just for fun; they were practical skills to make things they needed. Today, we engage in a crocheting class because it’s calming, a chance to escape the hustle of everyday life.”

Megna expands on this, observing, “While many valued stability in the past, we prioritise flexibility, self-expression, and the idea of making memories. Our approach to lifestyle choices is often more focused on variety and uniqueness and social media plays a huge role in amplifying this mindset. The exposure makes us seek more niche or unconventional experiences.”

Yet for some, the constant documenting on social media weighs them. “The pressure to constantly share or prove you are living your best life on social media can undermine the very idea of experiencing things genuinely,” adds Maitreyi. Whether it’s a quiet post crossing meet up or concerts shaking the stadium, Gen Z makes a room for themselves, living out loud, and doing that in their own terms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.