Gems and jewellery council seeks relaxation in compliance norms under PMLA

CHENNAI

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) plans to represent to the Centre on the impact of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the industry and seek clarity on the revised guidelines.

According to them, the industry complied with KYC (know your customers) for cash transactions under the Income Tax Act. Members raised concerns over “crippling of legitimate retail sales” owing to stringent KYC guidelines. They urged the government to provide relief from any additional compliance under the PMLA.

Addressing presspersons in Chennai on Monday, GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra said the industry was undergoing transformation with new compliance norms and GJC acted as a bridge between the government and the industry. Members would meet government representatives on final notification on PMLA in a few days.

GJC opened its south zone office on Walltax Road, Sowcarpet, on Monday. H.M. Sultan Mohideen, president, Chennai Jewellers’ Association, said the association would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with GJC. The new office in Chennai would bring wholesalers and manufacturers closer and help consumers get better price and designs.

Family of Vummidi Bangaru Chetty jewellers were honoured for designing Sengol, the historical sceptre placed inside the new Parliament building.

