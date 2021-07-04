GEM Hospitals waives fees for surgery, consultations for cancer patients

Month-long initiative launched on National Doctors’ Day

Doctors of GEM Hospitals will forgo their professional fee for all cancer surgeries and consultations for July in line with National Doctors’ Day, observed on July 1.

According to a press release, doctors of GEM Hospitals, in association with Dr. Palanivelu’s Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery Centre and GEM Foundation, have come together to help patients diagnosed with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial crisis

C. Palanivelu, founder and chairman of GEM Hospitals, said many cancer patients, who needed to undergo immediate surgeries, were left with no choice but to postpone it due to the pandemic and financial crisis.

The hospital launched the “Zero Doctors Fee” initiative to mark National Doctor’s Day to help fast track the treatment of cancer patients.

Cancer patients may contact the telephone number 9043894921 for details on the ‘Zero Doctors Fee’ initiative.