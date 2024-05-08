ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at GEM Hospital use Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset for surgeries

Updated - May 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

From an ergonomic point of view, it is convenient to perform a surgery wearing the device, says R. Parthasarathy, surgical gastroenterologist and COO of GEM Hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

From gall bladder procedure to a surgery to treat stomach cancer, GEM Hospital has performed a few surgeries with the help of Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Speaking to media, R. Parthasarathy, surgical gastroenterologist and COO of GEM Hospitals said there are several advantages in using this device while performing surgeries with the aid of Apple Vision Pro.

“There is no delay in transmission. I had a better vision and was connected to the real world. Whatever I can see in the monitor that displays the laprascopic surgery can be viewed in this device too. In addition, if I want to view a CT scan, I can simultaneously see it in the device itself. It will display the scan adjacent to the surgery screen,” he said.

Most importantly, if a doctor wants to seek an expert opinion while doing a surgery, it can be done seamlessly. “I can make a call using FaceTime to the surgeon who may be in another city. He will be able to see the surgery and the scan and offer his opinion,” Dr. Parthasarathy said. From an ergonomic point of view too, it is convenient to perform a surgery wearing the device, he said.

C. Palanivelu, founder and chairman of GEM Hospitals said that decades back, when mobiles came into existence, it was seen as something unique and went on to transform lives. “With its precision and advantages, Apple Vision Pro can improve the efficiency of a surgery,” he said.

