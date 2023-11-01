ADVERTISEMENT

GEM Hospital to conduct pancreatic cancer awareness camps

November 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The hospital felicitated 100 pancreatic cancer survivors at a function held on its premises in Perungudi on Wednesday 

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital felicitated more than 100 pancreatic cancer survivors at a function held on its premises in Perungudi on Wednesday. 

Dr. P. Senthilnathan, Director, GEM Hospital, lauded the survivors for their confidence in overcoming the disease. November being the World Pancreatic Cancer awareness month, free consultation by medical specialists from the hospital would be provided to patients suffering from various health issues concerned with pancreatic diseases, he said. 

The hospital would be orgaising special awareness camps throughout the city from November 1 to 30. As part of the special awareness camp, the hospital has tied up with private clinics located in Mylapore, Saidapet, Tiruvottiyur, Perambur, Kovalam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Also to create awareness among the public, the hospital building located on MGR Salai, Perungudi, would be lit in purple. 

More than 100 patients affected with pancreatic diseases but have come out successfully shared their experience and the way they are coping with daily life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US