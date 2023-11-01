HamberMenu
GEM Hospital to conduct pancreatic cancer awareness camps

The hospital felicitated 100 pancreatic cancer survivors at a function held on its premises in Perungudi on Wednesday 

November 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital felicitated more than 100 pancreatic cancer survivors at a function held on its premises in Perungudi on Wednesday. 

Dr. P. Senthilnathan, Director, GEM Hospital, lauded the survivors for their confidence in overcoming the disease. November being the World Pancreatic Cancer awareness month, free consultation by medical specialists from the hospital would be provided to patients suffering from various health issues concerned with pancreatic diseases, he said. 

The hospital would be orgaising special awareness camps throughout the city from November 1 to 30. As part of the special awareness camp, the hospital has tied up with private clinics located in Mylapore, Saidapet, Tiruvottiyur, Perambur, Kovalam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Also to create awareness among the public, the hospital building located on MGR Salai, Perungudi, would be lit in purple. 

More than 100 patients affected with pancreatic diseases but have come out successfully shared their experience and the way they are coping with daily life.

