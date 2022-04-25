GEM hospital surgeon elected president of Obesity Surgery Society of India

Praveen Raj is a pioneer bariatric surgeon and has numerous international publications to his credit

Praveen Raj, Head of Department of Bariatric Surgery at GEM Hospital (Coimbatore and Chennai) has been elected as the President of the Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI).

He took charge during the recently held annual conference of the association at Bengaluru. With over 700 surgeons as members, OSSI is the primary body for surgeons practising bariatric (obesity) surgery as a speciality. Dr.Praveen Raj has earlier served as an executive committee member twice and also the secretary of the society before becoming the President. He will continue to hold office for two years, from 2022-24.

He also established the OSSI Virtual Academy for training surgeons, said a press release.