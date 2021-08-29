GEM Hospital opens Department of Reproductive Medicine

‘Every woman above 30 must undergo regular health check-up’

A Department of Reproductive Medicine and Comprehensive Women’s Centre was inaugurated at Gem Hospital here by South Chennai Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian on Saturday.

Appreciating the hospital for inaugurating a centre dedicated to women’s health, the MP said women were the backbone of society, and every woman above 30 years of age must undergo a regular health check-up.

“The effort by GEM Hospital to address this sensitive issue is highly commendable, and I strongly believe that they could bring about a change in society,” she said. C. Palanivelu, founder and chairman of GEM Hospitals, said that owing to the fear of society and the lack of confidence to speak about their health, many women often hesitated to consult specialist doctors.

He said the department was a step taken by the hospital to address this concern.

“Our gynaecology team will take steps to provide personalised care to patients, create awareness of health issues faced by women, and the need to get treatment at the right time,” he said.

P. Senthilnathan, director, GEM Hospital, said the new department would offer free pap smears, free fertility consultations and free scan facility to patients for one month.