GEM Hospital offers drive-in test facility for hepatitis B

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:22 IST

Service will be available for free till August 2

On the eve of World Hepatitis Day, GEM Hospital in Perungudi began its drive-in facility on Tuesday, where people can drive their cars or two-wheelers to the hospital and undergo necessary tests and scans in just 15 minutes, without entering the hospital premises.

The hospital, in a statement, said various stations had been planned along the driveway, including hepatitis B vaccination, liver scan and blood tests manned by fully equipped hospital staff.

Expert opinion

In order to make tests hassle-free, prior registration is necessary and people have to come at the allotted time.

Advertising

Advertising

Further consultation with the test report will be done online by liver experts on the same day. This programme will be offered free of cost from July 28 to August 2.