GEM Hospital launches website on cancer

CHENNAI

06 February 2022 00:53 IST

A private hospital launched a website on Saturday to create awareness on cancer, particularly abdominal cancers.

GEM Hospital launched the website ww.vayiru360.com to mark the World Cancer Day.

Closing the gap

With the theme for this year’s World Cancer Day being “Close the care gap,” the hospital, in a release, expressed hope that the website would help in addressing the gap by creating awareness on cancer and encouraging people to undergo screening for early detection.

Advertising

Advertising

The hospital encouraged cancer survivors to share their stories through a video or write-up, which would be shared on its social media pages and the most inspiring experience will be awarded a cash prize, the release said.