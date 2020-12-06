GEM hospital launches pancreas speciality clinic

Free consultations will be offered from Dec. 7 to 18

GEM Hospital has launched a pancreas speciality clinic in the city.

Dr. C. Palinivelu, chairman of the hospital group, said it would be a one-stop solution for all pancreatic ailments. “Diseases such as pancreatic stones and pancreatic cancer are on the rise. Various latest diagnostic and treatment facilities such as spyglass pancreatoscope, endoscopic ultrasound 4K and 3D laparoscope, laser and robotic surgery will be offered as part of the clinic,” he said. The facility would bring together medical gastroenterologists, endoscopists, laparoscopic and robotic surgeons to provide comprehensive treatment for all pancreatic diseases under one roof, said S. Asokan, the hospital’s chief executive officer and director.

Director of GEM hospital, Chennai, P. Senthilnathan, said a special awareness and consultation camp for all patients with pancreatic diseases would be held from Dec 7 to 18. “People can avail themselves of free consultation and treatment at a subsidised cost during this period,” he said. The hospital would be illuminated in purple for 10 nights to create awareness about pancreatic cancer.

For free consultation contact 044-61666666 or 9500200600. Muthu Palaniappan, governor of the Rotary International District 3232, commissioned the clinic on Saturday.