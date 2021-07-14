GEM Hospital launches centre for treatment of hernia

Facility will use laparoscopic, robotic procedures

GEM Hospital has recently inaugurated a laparoscopic and robotic institute for hernia and abdominal wall reconstruction on its campus here.

Inaugurating the institute, Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian lauded hospital chairman C. Palanivelu for pioneering the use of laparoscopy for hernia repair in the State.

Pointing out that hernia was a common problem affecting the public, particularly labourers and agricultural workers, the Minister said laparoscopic procedure for treating hernia helped since the possibility of recurrence was low, and workers could quickly get back to work due to faster recovery.

He appealed to the hospital to train more doctors from government institutions on laparoscopic procedures.

Dr. Palanivelu said though hernia was a common clinical condition, many people did not seek treatment due to fear of pain, prolonged recovery and possibility of recurrence.

He said with advancement in technology and expertise, patients could be confident that the hernia could be treated with less pain, faster recovery and affordable cost without the possibility of recurrence.

Highlighting the need for abdominal wall reconstruction in case of complex hernias to reinforce the integrity of the muscles, he said with the new institute, the hospital would further enhance its comprehensive approach.

S. Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, highlighted that the hospital had completed more than 25,000 laparoscopic hernia surgeries over the last 25 years.