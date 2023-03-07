GEM Hospital honours colorectal cancer survivors

March 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

GEM Hospital organised an awareness programme on Monday observing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Around 100 colorectal cancer survivors shared their experiences. “When a patient shares his/her testimonials, it will really bring more courage and create awareness among the public to face such situations bravely”, said Col. G. Thiruvasagam, vice-chancellor, AMET University.

C. Palanivelu, founder, GEM Hospitals, said the hospital had done over 5,000 laprascopic surgeries for colorectal cancers in the last 30 years. “We also provide psychological support to patients to support them throughout the treatment,” he added.

Pinak Dasgupta, head of the colorectal department at the hospital, spoke on the importance of screening in finding precancerous polyps and their timely removal. P. Senthilnathan, director, and S. Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, also spoke.