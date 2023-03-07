ADVERTISEMENT

GEM Hospital honours colorectal cancer survivors

March 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Programme organised to observe Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital organised an awareness programme on Monday observing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Around 100 colorectal cancer survivors shared their experiences. “When a patient shares his/her testimonials, it will really bring more courage and create awareness among the public to face such situations bravely”, said Col. G. Thiruvasagam, vice-chancellor, AMET University.

C. Palanivelu, founder, GEM Hospitals, said the hospital had done over 5,000 laprascopic surgeries for colorectal cancers in the last 30 years. “We also provide psychological support to patients to support them throughout the treatment,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinak Dasgupta, head of the colorectal department at the hospital, spoke on the importance of screening in finding precancerous polyps and their timely removal. P. Senthilnathan, director, and S. Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US