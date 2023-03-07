HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GEM Hospital honours colorectal cancer survivors

Programme organised to observe Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital organised an awareness programme on Monday observing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Around 100 colorectal cancer survivors shared their experiences. “When a patient shares his/her testimonials, it will really bring more courage and create awareness among the public to face such situations bravely”, said Col. G. Thiruvasagam, vice-chancellor, AMET University.

C. Palanivelu, founder, GEM Hospitals, said the hospital had done over 5,000 laprascopic surgeries for colorectal cancers in the last 30 years. “We also provide psychological support to patients to support them throughout the treatment,” he added.

Pinak Dasgupta, head of the colorectal department at the hospital, spoke on the importance of screening in finding precancerous polyps and their timely removal. P. Senthilnathan, director, and S. Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, also spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.