GEM Hospital conducts free health camp

Published - June 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital has been conducting from June 19, a free awareness campaign on colorectal diseases.

The sessions, which will be on till June 30, are held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the hospital premises in Perungudi. Experts will be a part of the campaign, and there will be free consultation, blood test and ultrasound screening for patients, a release said.

Be it piles, fissure, fistula or other related colorectal ailments, people from the city and outskirts can undergo a free checkup. For further details, contact: 7200605493

