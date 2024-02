February 22, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

All Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) offices at the divisional and zonal level will have the ‘Tamizh Vaazhga, Tamizh Valarga’ boards, Mayor R. Priya announced in the Budget presentation on Wednesday. The boards, estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh, similar to the one erected at the Ripon Buildings, must be raised by the respective zonal officials, she added.

