GCC will study feasibility of restore Cooum based on the San Antonio model, says Mayor

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch a study to check the feasibility of the eco-restoration of the Cooum based on the San Antonio restoration model, said Mayor R. Priya her on Thursday.

Launching the study tour of 206 school students on Thursday, she said the GCC would also launch the second phase of the drain desilting project in August to improve monsoon preparedness in the city.

Pointing to the likelihood of climate change in the city, Ms. Priya said Chennai had started receiving heavy spells of rain in June and July. “Usually, it receives heavy rainfall after November during the northeast monsoon. We have started receiving heavy spells in the night. We will improve our preparedness to bail out water after the rain in areas with water stagnation,” she said.

“GCC has asked the Chennai Metro Rail Limited to clear the blocks caused in canals, such as the Mambalam canal, Otteri Nullah, and Egangipuram canal, owing to its projects. GCC officials are working in coordination with CMRL officials to restore the canals before the onset of the northeast monsoon,” Ms. Priya said.

“The Kosasthalaiyar basin integrated storm-water drain project in north Chennai will be completed in September. Over 60% of the first phase and 40% of the second phase of the project in the Kovalam basin is complete. The work order for the third phase has been issued. The first phase of desilting started in June. Each zone received an allocation of ₹50 lakh,” she said.

Stressing the need to ensure free water flow in the Cooum, the Mayor said coordination between agencies that implement infrastructure projects would be improved to prevent water stagnation.

“The Mambalam canal will be widened to ease the flow of water. The mouths of Cooum, Adyar, and Kosasthalaiyar rivers and the backwaters in Muttukadu will remain clear during the rain. We are taking up extensive work to prepare for the monsoon. But we may not be able to predict the damage caused to infrastructure during the rain,” Ms. Priya added.

The Water Resources Department and GCC will remove garbage and slit from 33 canals. “The civic body will also take steps to control the breeding of mosquitoes to reduce dengue cases. Fogging will be done in areas where we receive complaints from residents. Fogging will be carried out throughout the year,” she said.

“As part of sister city cooperation, the GCC will take measures to represent Tamil culture in cities such as San Antonio. Parks in the city will get more such cultural symbols,” the Mayor said.

