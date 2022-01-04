GCC to take up drain project along railway lines

NoC sought from the Southern Railway to take up the work along Chennai-Tiruvallur and Chennai-Gummidipoondi lines

The Greater Chennai Corporation has sought a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the Southern Railway to construct culverts and stormwater drains along the Chennai-Gummidipoondi and Chennai-Tiruvallur railway lines to prevent flooding of areas in north Chennai.

The work is part of the Integrated Stormwater Drain in Kosasthalaiyar Basin Project.

Once the Southern Railway gives NoC, work on the project is expected to begin in residential areas along the railway lines in north Chennai.

Once the project along the Chennai-Tiruvallur railway line is completed, flooding is expected to be reduced in Basin Bridge, Vysarpadi, Perambur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Pattravakkam and Ambattur.

Similarly, flooding is expected to be reduced in areas such as Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, VOC Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Wimco Nagar, Kathivakkam and Ennore along the Chennai-Gummidipoondi railway line.

According to the Corporation officials, at least 30 lakh people would benefit from the integrated stormwater drain project that would cover Tiruvotriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones. Work had been taken up in 46 packages at a cost of ₹3,220 crore.

At least 12% of the work had been completed. But most important components of the project, including the work along railway lines, had been delayed because of the technical issues faced during the construction along the lines. Such works could be taken up only for a few hours every day as the train services could not be suspended. The work was expected to be completed in February 2024.

Previous civic infrastructure projects along the railway lines had been delayed by many years because of technical issues.

MLAs’ plea

MLAs representing the flood-hit areas in the city had been urging the Corporation to coordinate with various line agencies to complete important components of the project before the next monsoon.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi had asked the officials to adopt innovative practices to complete the projects on time.