GCC to take over MRTS Station Service Road

Construction of culvert near Velachery station almost complete

With the culvert work along the Station Service Road in Velachery to be completed by mid November, the residents are eagerly expecting the railway authorities to take steps for a safe ride.

The three-kilometre stretch between Velachery and Taramani railway stations of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) could not be opened to traffic because of the delay in the construction of the culvert near Velachery station. The culvert, which would drain rainwater from the residential colonies to the Pallikaranai marshland, is all set to be completed and the road opened for traffic.

Poor illumination

Motorists complain that the absence of street lights along the stretch would pose a risk. S. Parandhaman, a resident of Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery, said hundreds of commuters use the road to reach Velachery and Perungudi railway stations as also motorists bound for the Information Technology corridor. But the absence of street lights was causing severe hardship to drive on the road at night.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said the Station Service Road will be completed soon. Once the culvert near the Velachery station is completed, it is proposed to hand over the road to Greater Chennai Corporation for maintenance.

A senior official said that if the railway hands over the road, the civic body would take steps to install street lights for the safety of motorists.