GCC to supply sanitary napkins in 159 schools

As part of the Kanniyam project, 25,474 girls will be provided 10 napkins each per cycle and 50 more will be available in schools for emergency

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 11:13 IST

The Gender Lab of the Greater Chennai Corporation is launching a project Kanniyam which aims to address menstrual hygiene by providing sanitary napkins and tackle associated stigma by conducting awareness programmes. The programme is expected to benefit 25,474 students studying in Classes 6 to 12 across 159 corporation schools. The project is scheduled to begin in the next couple of months.  

Each student will be given 10 napkins per menstrual cycle with an additional 50 napkins a month available in the school toilets in case of an emergency. A total of 26,59,000 napkins will be distributed every year. This initiative, which will take be implemented over a span of three years, has two additional components regarding the disposal of used napkins and creating awareness amongst schoolgirls.

Oxy-biodegradable garbage bags will be placed in all toilets and changed every day to ensure timely disposal of napkins in an eco-friendly manner. Both boys and girls will attend the awareness programmes. “This will be a step forward into integrating conversations on menstrual hygiene and adolescent health into the schooling system and by providing napkins, we are taking a step forward towards improving menstrual health,” said D. Sneha, Corporation Deputy Commissioner, Education.   

