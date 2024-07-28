GCC to strengthen public-private partnership for infra development

The Department of Economic Affairs of the Union Ministry of Finance has started a training programme this month to sensitise officials of important urban local bodies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), to improve public-private partnership (PPP) for implementation of infrastructure projects.

Once GCC officials undergo the training, the PPP projects in Chennai are expected to be expedited and more such projects are expected to be taken up in the city. The training programme is meant to create better understanding of infrastructure finance, project management, negotiation, and litigation. Many projects in the PPP mode have been successful, but several have also been delayed. For instance, the project for development of a theme park in the Villivakkam tank in the PPP mode has been delayed. The project was meant to rejuvenate the Villivakkam tank, with an amusement park and a walkway on 25 acres. It was expected to open in 2021. But it has been delayed.

Right concessionaire

“Local residents have been eagerly awaiting the amusement park. Many residents of Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Ayanavaram, and Korattur were waiting for the launch of the project. The civic officials have to complete PPP projects on time. They should identify the right concessionaire for such projects to be implemented on Corporation land,” says T.V. Shemmozhi, councillor of Ward 104 at Anna Nagar.

Residents say the sports facilities should be built in the PPP mode on more Corporation land to provide better sporting infrastructure to all the zones of the city. Otteri residents have been demanding a modern sports facility in an area which is being utilised for solid waste management. Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar MLA P. Sivakumar has already promised to fund the project under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme. But a modern sports facility requires more funds from the GCC or from the State government. The public-private partnership could help in successful execution of this project, which is important for the future of thousands of youths in north Chennai.

“Over 10,000 youths will benefit from the modern sports facility. Our students will get government jobs in the sports quota. We have enormous talent. Many of the students are into drug abuse. The sports facility will change their lives,” says Madan Kumar, a local resident.

PPP better in garbage clearance

Councillor G.V. Nagavalli says garbage clearance remains a problem in some of the wards in Ambattur where conservancy operations are not carried out in the PPP mode. “My ward is cleaned by workers hired by the GCC. We do not have proper machines for garbage clearance. The garbage is not cleared in my ward because of frequent protests. But those wards where the garbage is cleared in the PPP mode are cleaner. Many of the GCC workers are old. But the PPP mode has ensured that the workers are young and capable,” she says.

However, the conservancy workers’ representatives say that frequent protests were organised to protect the rights of the workers who are not paid the right wages. “The PPP mode should not lead to the loss of livelihood of sanitation and conservancy workers,” says one of the representatives.

The construction of toilets in the PPP mode has not been successful either because of non-cooperation from councillors and poor patronage from residents. Last year, private companies signed agreements with the Corporation to revamp public toilets in areas such as the Marina beach. But the toilets on the beach remain in bad shape. Last year, the Corporation announced that it would implement a parking management system in the PPP mode in all the zones during 2023-24. The civic body maintains 5,000 parking lots in zones such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam. The new system was expected to facilitate better utilisation of these parking lots. But the arrangement has not been successful.

Missing parking lots

Similarly, the civic body launched the multi-level parking lot at T. Nagar in 2018 in the PPP mode and identified more land for establishing parking lots in various parts of the city, including Nungambakkam, Saidapet, Basin Bridge, T. Nagar, Perungudi, Shenoy Nagar, and Broadway. But the multi-level parking lots have not been constructed in areas plagued by traffic congestion.

Last year, the Corporation also announced the comprehensive integrated parking and commercial development in the PPP mode in various zones. The first phase was expected to come up in the R.A. Puram shopping complex, at the Kodambakkam zonal office of the Corporation, and on C.P. Ramasamy Road at Alwarpet and Dr. Nair Road at T. Nagar.

The Union and State governments and the Corporation should sensitise the civic authorities to the concept of public-private partnership and its legal basis and rules to strengthen the relationship between the Corporation and the concessionaires for implementation of better projects, according to councillors.